Election: INEC to conduct supplementary poll in three Bayelsa constituencies

INEC emblem
INEC emblem

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced that it would conduct a supplementary election in the three constituencies that elections were declared inconclusive in Saturday’s state house of assembly election in Bayelsa.

Wilfred Ifogah, INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, who announced this in Yenagoa, listed the constituencies as Ogbia Constituency 11, Brass 1 and Southern-Ijaw IV.

Of the 24 seats in the Bayelsa House of Assembly, 21 have been fully declared; the People Democratic Party (PDP) won 17, while the All Progressive Congress (APC) claimed four.

Mr Ifogah explained that the reason for declaring three constituencies inconclusive was due to failure to follow INEC regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

He said the commission would inform stakeholders of the new date to conduct the supplementary election.

(NAN)

