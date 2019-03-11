Rivers Elections: INEC committee arrives from Abuja, grills local staff

Rivers state on map
Rivers state on map

Senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed from the headquarters in Abuja grilled local staff in Rivers State on Monday in efforts to investigate reports of disruptions and violence that necessitated the suspension of Saturday’s elections in the oil-rich state.

The officials who constituted what the commission called ‘Fact-Finding Committee” were led by a national commissioner, Anthonia Okoosi-Simbine.

They arrived at Port Harcourt on Monday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

According to our source, the committee started their work “around 1 p.m.” and finished some minutes past 9 p.m.

The source said the committee work was without the presence of officers in the state office, including the Resident Electoral Commission, REC, Obo Effanga.

“The REC is not even here at all,” said the source, speaking from the Aba Road Port Harcourt office of the commission where the commission sat for their work.

The source explained that electoral officers from local government areas were being called in “one after the other” for questioning.

“It has not ended,” the source said referring to the investigation. “The remaining officers will be called in tomorrow. It continues tomorrow and a statement will be issued.”

The spokesperson for the commission, Festus Okoye, a national commissioner, had announced the suspension of all electoral processes in Rivers State on Sunday evening from Abuja.

Mr Okoye cited reports of widespread disruptions and violence in “substantial number of polling units and collation centres” from “our officials in the field.”

Our source said it was the state office that had taken the decision to report the incidents of violence affecting elections to the Abuja headquarters following reports from local areas.

Before the suspension, voting had ended in the state.

The governorship candidate of the African Action Congress, Biokpomabo Awara who is the main challenger of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governor Nyesom Wike said the collation exercise had ended in seven LGAs and that he was leading with 289,773 votes against the incumbent’s 76,633 votes.

He said the suspension was to help Mr Wike gain some “respite” and “frustrate my victory”.

Mr Wike, though not stating definite figures, also claimed victory already.

But none of these claims is accepted by the state office of the commission. In fact, the decision to report to the Abuja head office followed an insistence on not accepting any result from the LGAs due to reports of violence and disruptions.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.