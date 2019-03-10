Opposition parties call for transfer of Rivers REC

Related News

A coalition of political parties cooperating against the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State have called for the transfer of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Effanga.

They accused Mr Effanga of partiality.

Mr Effanga could not be reached immediately for comment.

This, according to a statement on Sunday evening, followed the suspension of the electoral process in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In the statement, the group commended the security agencies for their “professionalism” in the elections.

Mr Wike, whom the coalition accused of directing disruption of collation exercise in his area, however, insists the military was biased.

Read the full statement.

COALITION OF GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATES AND PARTY CHAIRMEN.

We, the Coalition of Governorship Candidates and Party Chairmen in Rivers State wish to commend the good people of Rivers State for coming out en masse to cast their vote for their preferred candidate.

However, we condemn in strong terms the inordinate and unpatriotic actions of the Governor of Rivers State and gubernatorial candidate of PDP Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, who stooped too low to personally hijack the election result sheets and materials meant for Obio/Akpor LGA during which process, an Army officer was shot by his thugs. This acts goes to confirm our earlier allegations against the Wike-led State government of gun running.

It is on record that the State Governor had earlier in his speech commended INEC for her free, fair and credible conduct of the election in the State. We, therefore, express shock at his call for cancellation of the exercise, as his shameful act of thuggery greets his imminent defeat. On the premise of this ugly and shameful acts, the collation of results has been suspended by INEC.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC Rivers State had earlier appointed a younger brother to the Rivers South East senatorial District Candidate of PDP, who also is a strong member of PDP as the returning officer for Khan’s local Government area. The REC also in his voodoo dance appointed PDP members as returning officers for Emohua, Eleme, Andoni, OKRIKA, Omuma, Ogu/Bolo, Tai and PHALGA, with an instruction to deliver the PDP.

In spite of the above, the REC paid deaf hears to the unethical and undemocratic activities of the Guber candidate of PDP who hijacked all electoral materials of Obio/Akpor LGA at the collation centre.

We, therefore, in the spirit of fairness call on the National Chairman of INEC Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to, as a matter of urgency, redeploy the State Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Rivers State to enable the new REC to continue the electoral process.

We wholeheartedly commend the Army for the display of professionalism and ensuring adequate security before, during and after the election, we pray them to maintain the tempo as only those with sinister plans will not appreciate the commendable efforts of the Army.

We call on the Nigerian Police and her sister agencies to continue to beef up adequate security in the State to forestall further breakdown of laws and order.

Pastor Warigbani Ezekiel Zebulun

Chairman, CGCPC &

Governorship candidate

APDA, Rivers State.

Hon. Chibuzor Anele

Secretary CGCPC &

Chairman, NDCP

Rivers State

For and on behalf of the entire members of CGCPC Rivers State.