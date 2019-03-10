Akwa Ibom Governorship: PDP wins 13 of 13 local govts so far

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel

The incumbent governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, is leading in the governorship election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC has so far announced results in 13 out of the 31 local government areas in the state.

Mr Emmanuel, who is seeking re-election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has so far scored 205,931 votes in the 13 local government areas, representing 73.9 per cent of the total votes cast in those areas.

His main opponent, Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has scored 72,742 in the 13 local government areas, representing 26.1 per cent of the total votes announced so far.

Governor Emmanuel defeated Mr Ekere in all the local government areas so far announced, including Ikot Abasi where the APC candidate is from.

The local government areas where results have been announced so far are Ibeno, Urue Offong Oruko, Nsit Ubium, Okobo, Esit Eket, Onna, Uruan, Nsit Atai, Ikot Abasi, Obot Akara, Uyo, Abak, and Ini.

INEC is yet to announce results in 18 local government areas.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.