Akwa Ibom Governorship: APC candidate loses in his local govt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Nsima Ekere, has lost the election in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area where he comes from.

Mr Ekere, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), scored 7,549 votes, while the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 9, 335 votes, according to the result announced on Sunday in Uyo by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC said the number of registered voters in Ikot Abasi in the governorship election was 54,752, the accredited voters were 17, 693, and the total valid vote cast was 16, 996.

The election was, however, cancelled in about 10 units in four wards because of violence, mostly in Edemaya where the APC candidate, Mr Ekere, is from, INEC said.