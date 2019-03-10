Amaechi-backed AAC wins one local govt in Rivers

Related News

The Rivers State governorship candidate of the African Action Congress, Biokpomabo Awara, has been announced the winner of the election in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the oil-rich state.

Mr Awara, backed by the Rotimi Amaechi-led All Progressives Congress, scored 44,857 votes to defeat Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Governor Nyesom Wike, who had 5,866 votes.

The results were announced on Sunday morning at the INEC office in Akinima by the LGA Collation Officer, Okechukwu Francis.

Until Wednesday when Mr Amaechi announced APC would be supporting the AAC to challenge Mr Wike, Mr Awara had no considerable presence in campaigns ahead of the polls.

There are 23 local government areas in Rivers State.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring more results as they are officially announced by INEC.