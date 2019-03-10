INEC set to announce Akwa Ibom governorship election result

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is about to commence the announcement of results of the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

The announcement is taking place at the INEC State Collation Centre, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, and the heads of security agencies in the state are seated in the hall.

Some of the electoral officers and the returning officers for the local government areas are also seated, while others are still being expected.

Akwa Ibom has 31 local government areas.

The incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is seeking for a second term in office.

His main challenger, Nsima Ekere, is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).