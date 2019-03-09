Governor Emmanuel wins in his polling unit

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has won the governorship election in his polling unit, Unit 1, Awa Ward 1, Onna Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Emmanuel, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contested for a second term in the just concluded election.

The result, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), showed that the PDP scored 468 in the governorship election, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored zero.

For the house of assembly, PDP scored 467 in the unit, while APC scored zero. Another party, Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) scored only one vote.

Mr Emmanuel’s main challenger is Nsima Ekere of the APC.

