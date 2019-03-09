APC, PDP disagree on disruption of election in Akwa Ibom

Unit 8, Ward 10. Itu LGA. Akwa Ibom. Voting ongoing peacefully and orderly
Unit 8, Ward 10. Itu LGA. Akwa Ibom. Voting ongoing peacefully and orderly

The Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Umana Umana, has spoken on the conduct of the governorship and house of assembly elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Umana, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who spoke after casting his votes at Unit 1, Ndiya Ward, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, said the election has been peaceful in the unit.

Mr Umana, however, accused members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of disrupting the election in some parts of Nsit Ubium.

“There are reports of violence and disorder in some wards and several units.

“For example, one of the units very close to me where we have retired Captain Iniobong Ekong, the materials were hijacked, they brought in thugs who perpetrated violence. Many of the voters were injured,” Mr Umana, a former secretary to the Akwa Ibom government, said.

Mr Umana said his party, the APC, has reported the disruption to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which has promised to look into the incident.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Ekong, a security aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, he denied the allegation that the PDP sponsored thugs to disrupt the election.

Mr Ekong, a retired captain in the Nigerian army, said it was an APC agent who tore voting materials and disrupted the election midway at Unit 7, Ndiya Ward, Nsit Ubium after some people had voted.

“I have not left my house since morning. I have not even voted, look at my voter’s card here,” Mr Ekong said while pulling out his permanent voter’s card from his pocket.

Reports indicate there were pockets of violence also in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area which prevented voting from taking place in some units in the area.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.