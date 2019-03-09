Ward collation commences in Rivers

Related News

Ward-level collation exercise is underway across local government areas in Rivers State, after a polling exercise that was largely peaceful.

The governorship and state parliamentary elections in Rivers State, today, have so far passed for a difference when compared to the February 23 presidential and National Assembly polls marred by widespread violence and irregularities.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the elections suffered heavy apathy, which was a consequence of fear ahead of the elections.

By 3:30 p.m., results from some polling units in Obio Akpor LGA had already moved to the wards for collation.

The Elekahia primary school collation centre for the Port Harcourt City LGA has also been opened. The venue is to serve as a hub for all wards in the area.

We observed a large presence of female citizens, mostly mothers, within and outside the venue, saying they wanted to protect their votes.

Reports from Bonny LGA also revealed that ward-level collation has started.

According to a party agent, Opuada Abbey, at 6:40 p.m., results from polling units were already at the INEC office for ward-level collation.

Unlike the presidential election, there have been no fatalities in Saturday’s election in Rivers.

Also, reports of card readers malfunction and late start appear not widespread compared to the last polls.

However, security still remains a concern as the ward level collation exercise got underway. It is only after this exercise that a verdict on the success and credibility of these elections can be passed

The elections in Rivers were mainly between the Peoples Democratic Party and the African Action Congress which was supported by All Progressives Congress.

The APC was barred from fielding governorship and assembly candidates by the courts due to its internal crisis.