Amidst voter apathy, election peaceful in Rivers communities

The governorship and state assembly elections in many parts of Rivers State was generally peaceful amidst voter apathy.

In some wards in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, the exercise was peaceful as accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously in the area at 8 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election materials arrived early at about 7.30 a.m. in Ward 13, unit 2; Ward 2, Units 2, 14, 10, 11, 12, 1 and 3 in Okporo, Obio/Akpor LGA.

Amadi George of Rumucheta Community in Mgbuesilaru in Okporo, while casting his vote at Ward 2, Unit 12, commended INEC for the early arrival of materials and commencement of voting in the area.

Mr George commended voters for their peaceful conduct while voting, adding that Okporo had been peaceful without violence during elections.

He called on Rivers people to come out and vote for the candidates of their choice.

Wilson Wopara, a party agent of the African Action Congress (AAC) of Ward 2, unit 2 said that the process was peaceful and the turnout of voters commendable.

Egbujo Ambrose, the presiding officer of ward 1 unit 2 in Okporo also commended the peaceful conduct of the voters and voting process.

Also, Prince Wali, the party agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in ward 1 unit 2 said that the process of voting was peaceful.

Godwin Onukem, the agent of New Generation Party in ward 2 unit 14 also commended INEC for the early arrival of materials.

Mr Onukem, who complained of youths playing football on the streets, called on Rivers people to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice.

Meanwhile, accreditation and voting started by 9.00 AM in Ward 2 units 4 and 5 in Iriebe, Obio/Akpor LGA.

The commencement of the exercise was characterised by voters’ insistence to examine all the documents before starting.

There was also a heated argument between the police and voters in the ward about the use of mobile phone at the polling centre.

While voters insisted that although they had their phones, they did not use them while voting, the police said it was against the electoral law.

At the end, police advised voters to keep their phones in their pockets.

In Ward 8 unit 1 in Oyigbo West, Oyigbo LGA, NAN learnt that four young men were arrested by police for loitering.

An eyewitness, who is also a voter at the polling unit, said that the suspects were arrested after being searched and they had no voters’ cards on them and were not party agents.

The source who simply identified himself as Goddy said that the police later cautioned and released the suspects.

At Ikuru town, in Andoni LGA which has Ward 5 with 19 units, voters are awaiting the arrival of both sensitive/non-sensitive materials and INEC official as at 11.40 a.m. (NAN)

Voter apathy

However, the polls is suffering heavy voter apathy, a spinoff of security fears that pervaded the state ahead of the polls.

PREMIUM had on Friday predicted low voter turnout after interviewing residents amid high passions and strong statements by political actors in the state.

Today, PREMIUM TIMES observed the exercise in communities and received reports of party agents, officials and observers from various Local Government Areas, virtually all indicating voter apathy.

The elections have been largely peaceful in many parts monitored by our reporters.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that traditional institutions across the communities helped drive efforts for violence-free polls, placing their duty on political actors and residents in their respective areas.