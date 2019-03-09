Election: We’ve not seen military intimidation of voters for now – Akwa Ibom PDP chief

Related News

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has dismissed reports of military intimidation of voters in the state.

There have been fears especially among the PDP leaders and their supporters that the deployment of a large number of military officials in the state was meant to intimidate the PDP, and pave way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the elections.

“If we can get what we are getting at Ikot Ebiere (Oniong West, Units 8, 9, and 10), Onna, Akwa Ibom State, then the elections can be said to be a success,” Ephraim Inyang, the Commissioner for Works, and a PDP chieftain in the state, told reporters on Election Day.

Voting was going peacefully at those units when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited.

“The military are patrolling, they are not entering the voting areas, they are just on the main road,” Mr Inyang said.

“As the coordinator of PDP in Onna, I have not received any report thus far. I am certain that it is as peaceful as it here and our people are happy, and they are coming out to vote.

“So, I hope that let this be the standard in all of the remaining 30 local government areas of the state,” Mr Inyang said.