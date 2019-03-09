Ex-President Jonathan, wife, vote in Otuoke

Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, voted at unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Jonathan voted at 10.3o a.m, his wife a while later.

Ward 13 is made up of five communities, namely: Otuoke, Otuaba, Ewoi, Otuabula 1 and Otuabula 2.

At unit 37, the Four Square road, an unidentified youth attempted to snatch a ballot box but soldiers on
election monitoring chased him. He escaped into the bush.

Voting has fully commenced in most of the polling units visited and all the card readers are functioning well.

(NAN)

