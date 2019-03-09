Elections: Traders defy restriction, transact businesses in Warri

Related News

Some traders in Warri on Saturday did not participate in the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in Delta but went about their normal businesses.

As at 8:00 am, the popular Okere market was already bubbling with activities.

Some of the traders and customers, however, took to their heels on sighting reporters.

Besides, there was a skeletal movement of vehicles and commuters in the morning.

As at 8:10 a.m., some voting materials were yet to leave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office of Warri South Local Government Area.

According to Grace Okah, the Electoral Officer, Warri South, the distribution of materials started on Friday.

“We are only left with the Ward 11 and Ward 12, very soon we will be through with them.

“We have also moved materials to the riverine areas, ” she said.

As at 8:30, voting materials for Ward 5, Warri South were yet to leave the Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Ikengbua Primary School, Ajamimogha.

Chucks Irabor, the Assistant Presiding Officer, in Ward 5 attributed the delay to a vehicular issue.

According to him, they were expecting buses to come and distribute the materials to the 15 polling units in the Ward.

Materials arrived Ward 12, Okumagba 2, Warri South, at about 8:32 am, Mamuwa Washington, the All Progressive Congress (APC) party agent told journalists.

“The voting materials arrived at about 8:32 am and I and the other parties agents have inspected them and now we are arranging the materials,” he said.

As at 8:40 am, voting materials have not reached Ward 5, Unit 8 and Unit 9, Ugborikiko, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Similarly, materials had not reached Ward 2, unit 12, in Uvwie, as at about 9:00 am.

Voting materials arrived Ward 5, unit 5, Kokori community, Ethiope East. Meanwhile, accreditation of voters in Ward 3, Unit, 5, 6 and 11, Abraka, Ethiope East started at about 10:15 am.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the streets in Warri were taken over by youth playing football while some voters were waiting at their polling units.

Security was beefed up particularly in some flashpoints like the Jakpa junction, Effurun Roundabout, PTI junction and others in Uvwie Local Government Area. (NAN)