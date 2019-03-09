APC demands investigation into Akwa Ibom INEC fire incident

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an investigation into the fire that burnt the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Ibesikpo Asutan, Akwa Ibom State.

The fire incident which occurred at about 2 a.m. on Friday destroyed several card readers and some other election materials.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

“This fire incident is quite suspicious coming on the eve of a most critical election that the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to win at all cost,” the APC chairman in Ibesikpo Asutan, Joe Okon, said in a statement, Friday night.

“The fire incident may just be a smoke screen to distract attention from current reports that sensitive election materials for the state have found their way into the possession of PDP as part of the unholy marriage between INEC and the PDP our state.”

The APC said it would reject “every move” that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the elections.

“All election materials dispatched to the local government must be immediately audited to establish the extent of compromise. We will not accept materials that have been compromised or handled in any way that is not consistent with electoral process.

“We are calling on all security agencies to step in and investigate this strange fire incident.

“We are also calling on INEC to make full disclosure of all election materials destroyed and compromised by the fire incident. We expect INEC to take all steps necessary to assure all the parties that in spite of the fire, Saturday’s election will be free and fair and the sanctity of election process and materials guaranteed,” the statement said.