Rivers Elections: Amaechi attacks Wike, questions governor’s opposition to soldiers’ deployment

Mr Amaechi, former Rivers governor, leads the All Progressives Congress in the oil-rich state and is canvassing votes against Mr Wike, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in tomorrow’s elections.

According to Mr Amaechi, speaking after meeting with British diplomats at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, “All Wike has done so far is killings and he doesn’t care about the lives of the people.”

His remarks came as a response to earlier allegations of conspiracy and violence made against him by Mr Wike’s government.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state’s commissioner for information, Emma Okah, accused the military and Mr Amaechi of masterminding violence and intimidating PDP leaders in the state.

Replying from his Port Harcourt residence, Mr Amaechi queried Mr Wike’s worries about the military, saying the governor preferred a situation to freely manipulate polls.

“Would Governor Wike and his PDP party prefer the election of 2015 where thugs overwhelmed the state and unleashed terror on innocent Rivers people that resulted in the loss of so many lives on the streets of Port Harcourt? asked Mr Amaechi. “Even my cousin was also killed in front of Wike father’s house.

He continued: Wike’s plan is to see the total withdrawal of the military and then have a free hand to start killing APC members as they did in the previous elections.

“You are aware that they killed four APC members in the LGA of the PDP National Chairman and beheaded them and took away their corpses.”

He added, “When I was the governor of the state, I gave people assurances that my life is as important as their own lives.”

Mr Amaechi has endorsed the African Action Congress to challenge Mr Wike in tomorrow’s election as his party is not participating.

“My party is not on the ballot for tomorrow’s election and you know I have the right to vote, that is why I will vote for the candidate of the AAC,” he said.

Earlier, the head of the delegation and member of the British High Commission to Nigeria, Louis Edwards, said they were in Port Harcourt to support free, fair and credible elections.