Bayelsa gets police commissioner for Saturday’s election

Related News

The police high command has deployed a Commissioner of Police, Olushola David, for election duty in Bayelsa State for Saturday’s house of assembly polls in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr David had served in Abia South Senatorial District during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Speaking with journalists at the Police officers Mess in Yenagoa, the state capital on Friday, Mr David said his mandate was to create a safe environment that would enable electorate exercise their civic right during the elections.

“I will ensure that police personnel that would be deployed for Saturday’s election discharge their duties with strict adherence to professionalism,” the CP said.

He urged residents in the state to steer clear of violence before, during and after the elections.

The governorship election would hold in Bayelsa later in the year.

(NAN)