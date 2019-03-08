Elections: Wike meets U.S., British diplomats over ‘illegal activities’ of security agencies

Related News

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday met with two diplomats from the United States and the United Kingdom as worries about security mount ahead of the governorship and state parliamentary elections opening tomorrow.

Mr Wike disclosed the development in a statement by his spokesperson, Simeon Nwakaudu.

The meeting took place amid allegations by the state government that Nigerian soldiers were invading houses of persons believed to be loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party of which Mr Wike’s is the governorship candidate.

