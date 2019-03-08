Election: Court dismisses suit seeking to nullify Wike’s candidacy

Governor Nyesom Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike Photo: Pulse.ng

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, from participating in the 2019 gubernatorial elections.

The court, presided over by a judge, Inyang Ekwo, ruled that the applicants brought their request outside of the stipulated time.

The court agreed with lawyers representing Mr Wike, who viewed that the request did not conform to demands of section 285 (9) of the 1999 Constitution.

The court also described the instant application as an abuse of court process.

The applicant, Elvis Chinda, had approached the court with a request for it to determine whether Mr Wike was not liable of providing false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He also asked the court to determine whether the alleged misinformation was not sufficient to nullify Mr Wike’s candidacy in the March 9 election.

However, in a ruling on Friday, the court held that Mr Chinda’s case failed woefully for want of evidence.

Mr Ekwo ruled that the failure of the applicant to present credible witnesses to back his arguments was fatal to his own application.

The judge said the documents presented in court were doubtful, as nothing was brought to show that the documents were legitimately obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

