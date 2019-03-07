Elections: Akwa Ibom declares Friday public holiday

The Akwa Ibom State Government has declared Friday as public holiday ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state.
Charles Udoh, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, announced this in a statement in Uyo, the state capital on Thursday.
He said the holiday was to enable public servants in the state to travel to their Local Government Areas to participate in the Saturday’s elections.
Mr Udoh said the government had put in place adequate security measures to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the state before, during and after the elections.
He enjoined eligible voters to go to their various polling units to cast their votes in orderly and peaceful manner without fear of intimidation.
(NAN)
