268 candidates to contest 25 assembly seats in Cross River

Ebonyi and Cross River States on map
Ebonyi and Cross River States on map

A total of 268 candidates from various political parties will be contesting for the 25 seats in the Cross River House of Assembly on Saturday in the state, according to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Frankland Briyai, made the disclosure on Thursday in Calabar.

Mr Briyai said that 38 candidates were female.

The REC also confirmed receipt of all sensitive materials for the election, adding that 95 per cent of the sensitive materials arrived in the state on Monday for the conduct of the legislative and governorship polls.

He said that the Commission was ready for the elections on Saturday.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Mr Briyai said although All Progressives Congress (APC) did not have candidates for the elections, its logo would be on the ballot papers.

He said that this was in compliance to a Federal High Court order which directed INEC to delist candidates of the party pending when the party would submit names of its candidates.

The court gave the order following a leadership tussle in the party between the faction led by John Etim and the other led by Mr John Ochalla.

It asked INEC to recognise the Etim-led State Executive Council of the party and recognise its list of candidates.

Okowa Campaign AD

Consequently, the Commission requested the party to submit a fresh list of candidates for the elections.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.