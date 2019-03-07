268 candidates to contest 25 assembly seats in Cross River

Related News

A total of 268 candidates from various political parties will be contesting for the 25 seats in the Cross River House of Assembly on Saturday in the state, according to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Frankland Briyai, made the disclosure on Thursday in Calabar.

Mr Briyai said that 38 candidates were female.

The REC also confirmed receipt of all sensitive materials for the election, adding that 95 per cent of the sensitive materials arrived in the state on Monday for the conduct of the legislative and governorship polls.

He said that the Commission was ready for the elections on Saturday.

Mr Briyai said although All Progressives Congress (APC) did not have candidates for the elections, its logo would be on the ballot papers.

He said that this was in compliance to a Federal High Court order which directed INEC to delist candidates of the party pending when the party would submit names of its candidates.

The court gave the order following a leadership tussle in the party between the faction led by John Etim and the other led by Mr John Ochalla.

It asked INEC to recognise the Etim-led State Executive Council of the party and recognise its list of candidates.

Consequently, the Commission requested the party to submit a fresh list of candidates for the elections.

(NAN)