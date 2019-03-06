Governor Okowa inaugurates multiple road projects in Sapele, Ethiope West LGAs

Related News

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday commissioned multiple road projects in Sapele and Oghara, Sapele and Ethiope West local government areas of the oil-rich state respectively.

Speaking at the ceremonies which were attended by former Governor James Ibori, traditional rulers and their subjects, Governor Okowa expressed joy that his administration was able to do so much within four years because Deltans of all walks of life are contributing to his success stories in diverse ways.

Some of the roads he commissioned includes, Edegbrode/Eleme, and Amukpe/Sapele roads in Sapele local government area and the commissioning of Okwele/Ugbenu road in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

“It is very important that our people are involved in governance, they offer advise and when necessary, criticize constructively,” the governor said, adding, “as a government, we can largely attribute our success stories to Deltans for giving us peaceful environment to carry out construction works; during the townhall meetings we had in different local government Councils of our state, our people made specific requests on their needs, and most of these roads are as a result of those requests because, we have promised our people that we will execute projects that we have agreed to execute,” he said.

He continued, “We will continue to connect with our people and I am confident that in the next four years, we will do more for our people. ”

At the commissioning of the dualised Amukpe/Sapele road, Governor Okowa disclosed that the massive construction of roads in the area was his administration’s bid to restore the lost glory of the commercial town.

While commending the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) for constructing the Okwele/Ugbenu road, the governor urged the people to vote for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

Mr Ibori was present at the venues of the commissioning exercise. He observed that Governor Okowa has done very well to merit second term from all Deltans.

While listing the achievements of Governor Okowa’s administration, Mr Ibori said, “It is very important that we vote for Governor Okowa to enable him continue with his good governance till 2023.

The Chairman of Sapele local government Council, Eugene Inoghan, in an address, thanked Governor Okowa for his administration’s giant strides in providing democratic dividends. “the completion of these road projects has made our communities to be easily accessible and contribute to the development of our towns; we appreciate you Your Excellency for coming to our rescue, come 9th March, 2019, we the people of Sapele local government area will give our votes to you.”

Reacting to the Governor’s achievements, Sunday Ebireri said, “We are very happy with the good works of Governor Okowa in Sapele; I have listed one hundred reasons why Deltans must re-elect Governor Okowa but, we know that most Deltans have different reasons to re-elect our Governor and this Saturday, we shall reciprocate Governor Okowa’s good governance with our votes for the Governor and all the candidates of the PDP.”

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa also on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony of 220 women of Delta Central Senatorial District trained in skill acquisition at Oghara.

Mr Okowa at the occasion, urged the beneficiaries of the programmes to realise that they are role models whose success stories will spur DESOPADEC to continue with the programmes.

He urged the beneficiaries to be committed to their business to enable them become employers of labour in the next few years.

The Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Olorogun Williams Makinde, disclosed that, “DESOPADEC Women Empowerment programme is an offshoot of the SMART Agenda of the state government driven by Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.”

In a related development, Mr Okowa commissioned a clinic donated by Stsrlite Hopes Initiative (SHI), a non-governmental organisation at Ejeketa Community, Jesse, Ethiope West local government area where he restated his administration’s commitment to free medical care for nursing mothers and children who are aged zero to five years as covered by the. Contributory Health Insurance Scheme initiated by his Administration.

The Member representing Ethiope West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Erhiateke Suenu, who is behind SHI, said the establishment of the clinic was important to reduce travelling distance to health facilities for the sake of the mothers and their children.