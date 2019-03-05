Amaechi speaks on Rivers election violence

Related News

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has denied involvement in the recent election violence that erupted in some parts of Rivers State.

The Army had announced that a lieutenant in the Nigerian Army was killed in the violence that ensued in Rivers State during the last presidential and National Assembly election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least four other people were initially killed in the violence in the state.

Other killings were announced in a statement by Sagir Musa, an army spokesperson.

Mr Musa said the seven people, including the lieutenant, were killed when some people attacked soldiers on patrol.

Mr Amaechi, who was the director general of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign team, while addressing journalists on Tuesday at the presidential campaign headquarters exonerated himself from the mayhem.

“This first violence was recorded in Abomina; a lieutenant-colonel was standing protecting INEC staff, hired killers not even from Abonima came and opened fire on military men and killed one.”

“What do you expect? Do you expect that they fold their hands and kill all the military men? And when they responded in self-defence, they say they don’t want soldiers. Why don’t you want soldiers in an area dominated by militants?

“Nobody has asked the governor that from the day you took over the number of killings that have taken place in Rivers state just because you want to run a second term. One man’s ambition for the second term, all Rivers people should die?” he said.

He said he had always avoided making comments ”on the current Rivers State”, adding that he did not want to be seen as interfering with governance.

Allegations

He alleged that N117 billion was withdrawn in cash by the state governor, Nyesom Wike ”for no just reason”.

“The EFCC should investigate. I never went away with the kind of money Wike went away with, N117 billion. No press man complained when we found out that this man went away with N117 billion.”

He also commented on the court ruling that prevented his party from fielding candidates.

He said: “Rivers state is the only state that there is no candidate at all, if you are a candidate court finds you guilty for being a candidate, and they disqualify you.”

The Supreme Court had ruled that the APC will not field any candidate in Rivers State in the general elections, except for the presidential polls.

The apex court had decided after agreeing with factional members of the party that the issue under contention was a pre-election matter which ought to have been brought earlier than the date it was filed.