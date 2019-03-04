What I’ll do if APC is behind my re-election travails – Akpabio

Related News

Godswill Akpabio, a senator from Akwa Ibom State, says he would feel bad if he discovers that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has a hand in his current political travails.

Mr Akpabio, former governor of the state, failed to secure his re-election in Akwa Ibom North-West District for a second term.

His opponent, Chris Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor of the state, was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the result announced by the returning officer, Peter Oban, a professor, Mr Akpabio scored 83,158 votes, while Mr Ekpenyong scored 118,215 votes.

But Mr Akpabio, who is claiming victory in the election, has been accusing the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, of tampering with the polls figures midway, during the announcement of result.

Mr Igini has denied the allegation.

Mr Akpabio reiterated his accusation against Mr Igini in an interview with Channels TV, aired on Sunday.

“The centre where these announcements were being made, once in a while that centre is also the centre-in-charge of Ikot Ekpene local government area. But it also operates as the senatorial headquarters. So, at the senatorial declaration of the result, I wasn’t present, and there was no problem at all. It was very peaceful and people were clapping hands. And they had finished nine (local government areas), and they were about to do the last one and then now pronounce me as the winner when suddenly one of them disappeared to Uyo – the police report is available,” the senator said in the Channels TV interview.

“After waiting for about four to five hours, they had to adjourn and said the next day they would declare my victory.

“And so, surprisingly at Uyo, in the resident electoral commissioner’s office, mutilations (of result) occurred,” the senator added.

The senator said he has evidence to back his claim.

The Channels TV reporter, Seun Okinbaloye, then asked Mr Akpabio if he was aware that some people within the APC may be responsible for his travails.

“I won’t say so,” the senator responded.

He then added, “But why would a party that I believe so much in and work so hard for now turned to give contrary instruction?”

Continuing, Mr Akpabio said, “No matter where it is coming from, I think justice is justice. I believe, just like we say that hunger has no colour, justice is blind. Let them give me justice. That is all I am asking for.

“Let them direct that they should get back to the senatorial district, that one local government area that was left should be announced. And in fact, because it has already been collated, the result should be released and then I should be declared the winner, and that is all.”

The reporter asked the senator how he would feel if he were to discover that his trouble was caused by people within APC because of his alleged ambition to become Senate president.

“I will feel bad in the sense that I have not shown any interest to be Senate president,” the senator responded.

Mr Akpabio on Friday had obtained an ex parte order from an Abuja high court, restraining INEC from issuing a certificate of return to his opponent, Mr Ekpenyong.

Such order is unsual in Nigeria as the legally allowed place for complaints from election results is the election petition tribunal. The tribunals for Akwa Ibom and other states have been inaugurated by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria but yet to commence sitting.