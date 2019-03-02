Governor’s security aide allegedly arrested by soldiers on election eve still missing

The whereabouts of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s security aide remains unknown eight days now after he was reportedly arrested by soldiers in Uyo on the eve of the February 23 general elections.

The aide, Iniobong Ekong, is a retired captain in the Nigerian army and a special adviser on security matters to the Akwa Ibom governor.

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Charles Udoh, had told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Ekong was picked up by some soldiers in the night on the eve of the elections.

Mr Ekong is yet to regain his freedom, Ini Ememobong, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday.

Mr Ememobong corroborated the claim that the governor’s aide was being held by the military.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“We have information that he is being detained in Port Harcourt by the military authorities. The military hasn’t denied that they are the ones holding him,” he said.

He said Mr Ekong has not been allowed to reach his family.

“We are making frantic effort, we are mounting sufficient pressure, we are demanding for his unconditional release.

“We are also stating that as a civilian, he ought to be detained or tried by civil authority,” the PDP spokesperson said.

Okowa Campaign AD

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim that Mr Ekong is being held by the military.

Aminu Iliyasu, spokesperson for the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, did not confirm or deny Mr Ekong’s arrest. Reached Saturday night, he told PREMIUM TIMES he would have to “find out” about the report.

The police in Akwa Ibom said they were not aware of the matter.

“I read about it on the social media like every other person,” the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday.

“I believe an incident of such magnitude should have been reported to the police,” Mr MacDon saidreporty need to make an official report to the police.”

The spokesperson said the police was going to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr Ekong’s daughter, Pearl, has taken to Facebook to appeal for the release of her dad.

“His right to liberty and dignity, a constitutional right that every Nigerian should enjoy, has been infringed without apology. As I write, no one has come forward with a charge or an accusation.

“A man who has done nothing wrong but given his all to Nigeria, a passionate activist, a father, a husband taken in the middle of the night in a democratic nation? Help us, please. Don’t just read this; share this post until it reaches someone with the power to do something,” Ms Pearl wrote on Wednesday on the social media site.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.