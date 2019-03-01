Police arrest alleged mastermind, ringleader of attack on officer in Bayelsa

South African police used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested one Israel Goli, the alleged mastermind and ringleader of those who attacked Deputy Commissioner of Police Kola Okunola in Twon, Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State.

Mr Okunola, in charge of the Federal SARS in Bayelsa, providing protection for INEC officials, voters and materials was on February 24, brutally attacked and molested by thugs allegedly led by Adi.

The police officer was molested for allegedly refusing to append his signature on fake election result sheets.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the violence against Mr Okunola.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, on Friday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested in his hideout in Abuja.

Mr Mba said Adi was a candidate of one of the major political parties who contested for the House of Representatives seat for the Brass Federal Constituency in Bayelsa.

The Spokesman said two other persons arrested in connection with the incident are: Tamarapreye Victor, 34 and Azi Newton 34.

Mr Mba said effort was ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang involved in the unwholesome attack on the officer.

He said as the governorship and state Assemblies elections on March 9, the force would not condone any act of assault against members of the public or personnel of the force on election duty.

(NAN)

