PDP speaks on perfect electoral victory in Akwa Ibom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has dedicated the party’s victory in the just concluded general elections to God.

The PDP won all the three Senate seats and all the 10 federal constituency seats in Akwa Ibom. The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

“It is only fitting and apt that we dedicate this victory to the Alpha and Omega, the cornerstone of our campaign and the author of our victory,” the chairman of PDP in the state, Paul Ekpo, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“When we started this campaign, we christened it Divine Mandate – only God – and dedicated it to the God of Heaven. While others trusted in horses and chariots, we trusted in the Lord and today, we have been vindicated.

“To God alone, we return all our praise, glory and adoration,” Mr Ekpo said.

The chairman thanked the people of the state for their support for the PDP and asked them to vote for the Party candidates in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The chairman congratulated his party candidates for their victory and also saluted candidates of other parties who contested against the PDP.

He invited those who were not successful at the polls “to join forces with the winners to build a stronger and better state and country”.

“The doors of our party will always remain open to all who are interested in joining us to build an enduring legacy of peace and prosperity in our state,” he said.

Mr Ekpo thanked the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, for his “God-centered leadership, maturity, focus, and good-hearted disposition”.

He said members of the PDP were proud to have Mr Emmanuel as a leader.

“Our partymen and women deserve all the gratitude we can offer. They braved the odds and withstood intimidation and harassment. Unjustified arrests and assault did not deter them. We will always strive to build a party that will have the capacity to accommodate as many interests as possible.

“This indeed is a historic moment for every Akwa Ibom person who by this token has demonstrated indeed that sovereignty lies with the people.

“We assure you today as a consideration for our appreciation that we will continue to encourage our elected party members not to renege on the unwritten terms of the social contract that this mandate imposes on them,” Mr Ekpo said.