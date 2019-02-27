PDP wins two Senate, two Reps seats in Bayelsa

Bayelsa on Nigerian map
Bayelsa on Nigerian map

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won two Senate seats and two House of Representatives seats in Saturday’s National Assembly polls in Bayelsa.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won the remaining Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats in the state.

Results published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that Douye Diri of PDP won the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District election.

Teddy Adias, INEC Returning Officer for the district, who announced the result on Wednesday in Yenagoa, said that Mr Diri polled 83,978 votes to defeat   Festus Daumiebi of  APC, who got 70,998 votes.

Mr Adias said that a total of 163,587 votes were cast in the election, with 155,874 being valid votes and 7,713 votes rejected.

Ekenne Campaign AD

In his reaction, Mr Diri, the member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, said his victory belonged to the people.

“The victory is for my people and from my track record, I am going to continue the good work for the people,” he said.

In the Bayelsa West Senatorial District poll, Lawrence Ewrudjiakpo of PDP defeated Mathew Karimo of APC.

In Bayelsa East, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremenyo of APC emerged senator-elect.

Okowa Campaign AD

Preye Oseke of APC also emerged winner to represent the people of Southern-Ijaw Federal Constituency.

Mr Oseke polled 56,804 votes to defeat the Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly, Mr Konbowei Benson, who got 34,105 votes.

Steve Azaiki of PDP is now the member-elect in the Federal House of Representatives, Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, while  Fred Agbedi was elected a member of the Federal House of Representatives for  Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.

The Ogbise Federal Constituency result has yet to be announced.

The commission had declared Isreal Igoli APC as the winner of Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency election.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.