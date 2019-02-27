PDP wins two Senate, two Reps seats in Bayelsa

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won two Senate seats and two House of Representatives seats in Saturday’s National Assembly polls in Bayelsa.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won the remaining Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats in the state.

Results published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that Douye Diri of PDP won the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District election.

Teddy Adias, INEC Returning Officer for the district, who announced the result on Wednesday in Yenagoa, said that Mr Diri polled 83,978 votes to defeat Festus Daumiebi of APC, who got 70,998 votes.

Mr Adias said that a total of 163,587 votes were cast in the election, with 155,874 being valid votes and 7,713 votes rejected.

In his reaction, Mr Diri, the member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, said his victory belonged to the people.

“The victory is for my people and from my track record, I am going to continue the good work for the people,” he said.

In the Bayelsa West Senatorial District poll, Lawrence Ewrudjiakpo of PDP defeated Mathew Karimo of APC.

In Bayelsa East, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremenyo of APC emerged senator-elect.

Preye Oseke of APC also emerged winner to represent the people of Southern-Ijaw Federal Constituency.

Mr Oseke polled 56,804 votes to defeat the Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly, Mr Konbowei Benson, who got 34,105 votes.

Steve Azaiki of PDP is now the member-elect in the Federal House of Representatives, Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, while Fred Agbedi was elected a member of the Federal House of Representatives for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.

The Ogbise Federal Constituency result has yet to be announced.

The commission had declared Isreal Igoli APC as the winner of Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency election.

(NAN)