Atiku floors Buhari in Bayelsa

Bayelsa on Nigerian map
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Atiku Abubakar of the PDP winner in six Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Bayelsa State.

INEC Returning Office, Zana Akpagbo, announced on Tuesday in Yenagoa that Mr Abubakar polled a total of 197, 933 votes to beat Mr Buhari of APC who polled 118, 82 votes.

“From the eight LGAs in Bayelsa, we have a total valid votes of 321, 767, total accredited voters, 344, 237, votes cast, 335, 856 and rejected votes are 14, 089.

“Total registered voters are 923, 189,” Mr Akpagbo announced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the eight LGAs in the state, Mr Buhari won in two -Nembe and Southern Ijaw.

Mr Abuakar won in six LGAs -Brass, Ogbia, Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama, and Ekeremor.

(NAN)

