Police beef up security at Rivers INEC office

The security around the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was on Tuesday beefed up by armed personnel from the state police command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the security beef-up on the commission’s premises, Aba Road where the office is situated is also under heavy security.

NAN observed that two out of the four-carriage way were closed to traffic, while security personnel lined up along the remaining two lanes in use, controlling traffic.

The development created a heavy traffic jam, causing difficulty for commuters especially commercial drivers who diverted to other motor routes in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the development has also resulted in transport hike.

A short distance which used to cost N50.00 before Tuesday is now between N100.00 and N150.00, while many commuters who could not afford it are taking to trekking.

It was also observed that the traffic situation stretched from the office to Bori Camp Bus-stop, towards Nigerian Air Force Base and St. John’s Bus-stop, along Isaac Boro Park.

Efforts to reach the police spokesperson by NAN correspondent to find out issues leading to the air-tight security proved abortive.

