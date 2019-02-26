PDP wins in Delta

Atiku-Abubakar
Atiku-Abubakar

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Saturday’s presidential election in Delta.

The collation officer for the election in the state, Seth Jaja, who announced the result in Asaba, said that the party won in 23 local government areas out of 25 in the state.

Mr Jaja, from Federal University, Otuoke, declared that PDP polled 594,068 votes across the 25 local government areas, while All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 221,292 votes.

He said that PDP won the election in Aniocha South, Aniocha North, Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Ika South, Ika North-East, Burutu, Sapele, Ughelli South, Okpe, Warri South, Warri South West, Warri North and Udu.

The other areas where the PDP also won are Ethiope West, Bomadi, Uvwie, Isoko North, Isoko South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Burutu and Patani,

Ekenne Campaign AD

The APC, he said, won in Ethiope East and Ughelli North.

Mr Jaja said the state had 2, 719, 313 registered voters and that 891, 647 voters were accredited for the election.

He announced that total valid votes cast were 829,762, while 52, 492 were voided.

Mr Jaja commended the political parties that participated in the exercise for the peaceful conduct that prevailed.

Okowa Campaign AD

He also commended the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Cyril Omorogbe and security agencies for their support.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.