PDP wins in Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Saturday’s presidential election in Delta.

The collation officer for the election in the state, Seth Jaja, who announced the result in Asaba, said that the party won in 23 local government areas out of 25 in the state.

Mr Jaja, from Federal University, Otuoke, declared that PDP polled 594,068 votes across the 25 local government areas, while All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 221,292 votes.

He said that PDP won the election in Aniocha South, Aniocha North, Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Ika South, Ika North-East, Burutu, Sapele, Ughelli South, Okpe, Warri South, Warri South West, Warri North and Udu.

The other areas where the PDP also won are Ethiope West, Bomadi, Uvwie, Isoko North, Isoko South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Burutu and Patani,

The APC, he said, won in Ethiope East and Ughelli North.

Mr Jaja said the state had 2, 719, 313 registered voters and that 891, 647 voters were accredited for the election.

He announced that total valid votes cast were 829,762, while 52, 492 were voided.

Mr Jaja commended the political parties that participated in the exercise for the peaceful conduct that prevailed.

He also commended the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Cyril Omorogbe and security agencies for their support.

(NAN)