Fire razes INEC office in Imo


file photo

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Isiala Mbano, Imo North, was on Monday gutted by fire, destroying INEC materials and some infrastructure, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

When NAN contacted the INEC Public Relations Officer, Emmanuella Ben-Opara, she confirmed the incident and described it as very unfortunate.

The PRO explained that the staff were shocked to learn of the incident, adding that elections took place in the area without any record of violence or crisis.

“Election took place in this place on Saturday and there was no record of any problem. The people that did this did not tell us what their grievances were.

“As at now, the commission in Imo is burdened with announcement of election results which we must finish before we start looking into the remote cause of the incident,’’ she said.

Asked if she could estimate the damage, Mrs Ben-Opara said it would be looked into at the end of declaration of the results in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, a deputy commissioner of police, said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident.

(NAN)

