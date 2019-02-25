Atiku leads in Delta

Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels NewsAsia)
Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels NewsAsia)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the presidential election in 12 out the 13 Local Government Areas of Delta State so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the result declared by the Collation Officers of the LGAs on Monday in Asaba, the state capital, PDP won in 12 local government areas while the APC won in one.

The LGAs won by the PDP included Aniocha North where it had 12,996 votes as against 3,674 got by the APC, while in Oshimili North, PDP got 19,700 votes and the APC had 1,960 votes.

In Patani LGA, PDP had 17,028 votes while the APC recorded 4,789 votes just as in Ika North East, PDP led with 37,592 votes while APC had 5,265 votes.

PDP polled 20,335 votes in Ukwuani and APC had 1,861 votes while in Uvwie LGA, PDP recorded 12, 712 votes and APC scored 7,591 votes.

In Oshimili South, PDP polled 38,670 votes to beat APC which had 2,635 votes while in Aniocha South, PDP also won with 14,770 votes as against 3,239 votes garnered by the APC.

Okowa Campaign AD

Also in Udu LGA, PDP scored 10,048 votes while the APC had 9,166 votes. The PDP won in Ika South with 20,080 votes as against 6,378 votes polled by the APC.

PDP also cleared Ethiope West LGA with 29,458 votes and Ughelli South with 14,802, while APC scored 8,648 votes 10, 078 in the two LGAs respectively.

The APC defeated PDP in Ethiope East with 13,854 votes as against 8,294 recorded by the PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that collation of results of the remaining 12 LGAs was being supervised by the Resident Election Commissioner, Cyril Omorogbe.

(NAN)

