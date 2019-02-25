Militants prevented elections from holding in Akwa Ibom LGA – Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Akwa Ibom State, said general elections could not take place in Udung Uko Local Government Area because of attacks from militants.

The returning officer for Udung Uko, one Emeka, said this on Monday in Uyo.

“There was(sic) no elections in Udung Uko, ” Mr Emeka said at the State Collation Centre when it got to his turn to present the results from the area.

Mr Emeka said militants attacked the INEC officials and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members while they were about conducting the elections.

The returning officer said he was rescued by the police after the militants abducted him.

The Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Mike Igini, who was present at the collation centre, corroborated Mr Emeka’s claims.

“But for the grace of God, he (Emeka) would not have been alive today, if not for the intervention of the police,” Mr Igini said.

“We thank God, no report of loss of life in Akwa Ibom State.

“It appears we have lost our sense of humanity. Everything he (Emeka) said, and what has been happening in other local government areas, have been reported and undocumented,” Mr Igini added

