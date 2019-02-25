Elections: IGP orders immediate prosecution of perpetrators of Bayelsa violence

Related News

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of alleged violence against a senior police officer on Sunday in Bayelsa State.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Federal SARS in Bayelsa, Kola Okunola, was on Sunday allegedly taken hostage and stripped naked by thugs suspected to be sponsored by one of the political parties.

Mr Okunola was held for allegedly refusing to append his signature on fake results sheet.

A statement issued by the Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, on Monday in Abuja, said Mr Adamu said those involved would be prosecuted, no matter their positions.

The IGP, who described the incident as unwarranted and unprovoked, warned that under his watch, such brazen acts of impunity would not be condoned.

In a related development, the police have arrested five male suspects in Umuahia, Abia State, for allegedly attacking a deputy superintendent of police on election duty.

Mr Mba said the attacks had highlighted the risks inherent in policing the country.

He said there was the need for stakeholders and government at all levels, to continue to support police in the discharge of their responsibilities.

(NAN)