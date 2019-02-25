INEC declares PDP winner of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial seat

Akon Eyakenyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Akon Eyakenyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial seat.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo of the University of Uyo said Mr Eyakenyi polled 122,412 votes, to defeat his closest rival, incumbent Senator Nelson Effiong of the APC who polled 44,053 votes.

Mr Ndaeyo commended INEC for conducting free, fair and credible elections, saying that the election was well organised.

“The elections was well organised, but in bringing results from the local government areas, it took a little time for us to collate the results,” Mr Ndaeyo said.

He alleged that some politicians tried to thwart the efforts of the commission.

Meanwhile, the APC, in a statement called for the cancellation of the results.

The statement was signed by Iniobong Okopido, and Augustine Ekanem, Chairman and Secretary of the party respectively.

They alleged that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of Electoral Act 2010 (as Amended).

(NAN)

