APC calls for cancellation of elections in Akwa Ibom

Godswill Akpabio

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the cancellation of the just concluded general elections in Akwa Ibom State.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has swept the polls, from the results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC in Akwa Ibom said the elections did not meet the requirements of the Electoral Act 2010.

Below is an excerpt of a press statement issued on Sunday by the APC chairman in the state, Ini Okopido, and the secretary, Augustine Ekanem:

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having reviewed all the field reports from its unit agents who participated in the Presidential and National Assembly elections of 23 February 2019, hereby states as follows:

1) That the elections purported to have been held in the state on the aforementioned date should be cancelled outright for the following reasons:

a) Failure to, in particular, to deliver election materials to designated RACK Centres as announced by INEC to all political parties in a briefing by the Resident Electoral Commissioner a few days to the elections, thereby misleading party members to wait in vain in those designated centres while the state REC in collusion with his Electoral Officers and the PDP delivered the said election materials illegally to the homes of PDP leaders for illegal thumb printing of the ballots

b) Failure of INEC in Akwa Ibom State to comply with the requirements of the Electoral Act 2010 (as Amended) for the conduct of elections which specifies the use of the card reader for the accreditation of voters, a requirement that was blatantly disregarded.

c) That in light of the above, we hereby state that the said elections were not conducted according to law in the state.

2) That given the above grounds, the purported elections be cancelled and a new date set for fresh Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Signed:

APC State Chairman, Ini Okopido

APC State Secretary, Augustine Ekanem

