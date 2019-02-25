PDP senator wins re-election in Akwa Ibom

Related News

Bassey Albert, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Akwa Ibom State, has been re-elected for a second term.

Mr Albert, who represents Akwa Ibom North-East, defeated his main challenger, Bassey Etim of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Albert scored 147,731 votes, while Mr Etim scored 60, 930.

Mr Albert had stayed back in PDP and pledged his loyalty to the party and the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, when the two other senators from the state – Nelson Effiong and Godswill Akpabio – defected from the PDP to the APC.

The governor, Mr Emmanuel, had described Mr Albert as “the only senator speaking for Akwa Ibom State” when the other senators left the PDP.

Senator Albert is from Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, where the special adviser on National Assembly Matters (Senate) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ita Enang, is from.