How PDP ward chairman was killed — Gov. Dickson

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Sunday spoke about how a ward chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was killed, and how a photojournalist attached to the Government House, Yenagoa, was allegedly shot by soldiers.

The governor accused the military of colluding with some politicians to perpetrate the violence, which he said characterised Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls in the state.

The PDP ward chairman, Seidougha Taribi, and a photographer, Reginald Dei, were reportedly shot during the elections in Oweikorogha, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Although the governor said Mr Dei is in critical condition at Diete Koki Memorial Hospital Opolo, Yenagoa, Mr Taribi was not lucky to survive, as he died at the spot.

At a news conference on Sunday, Governor Dickson commiserated with the families of all those who lost their lives to electoral violence during the polls in the state.

“The two were shot by soldiers, and my condolences go to the families of those who were killed.

“It is regrettable that people have to die because of elections, and we have been advocating against electoral violence in the past eight years.

“I commend the people of Ekeremor and Brass, including INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission), for resisting the pressures to sabotage the voting process, and people actually voted there for the first time,” he said.

The governor who said before now, the people had been used to hijacking of the process, said it showed the advocacy for peaceful elections was paying off.

He said it was unfortunate that in places like Nembe-Basambri, it was the same old story of hijacking the electoral process.

On the reaction by the spokesperson of 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, Jonah Danjuma, who said the army was not responsible for the incident, the governor said troops from the Brigade had conducted an operation in Ikebiri community, in Southern Ijaw, different from where the photo-journalist and party chieftain were shot.

“We had no such incident. Troops of 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Saturday arrested 15 armed men suspected to be political thugs at Ikebiri 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“It was a successful operation that led to the recovery of large cache of arms, ammunition and other items.

“This feat was achieved as a direct response by vigilant troops in Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2019 in 16 Brigade Area of Responsibility,” Mr Danjuma said in a statement.

Also, the spokesperson of the Joint Military Task Force deployed to the Niger Delta, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the Command neither deployed men to the community nor had operation at Oweikorogha, Southern Ijaw as alleged by the governor. (NAN)