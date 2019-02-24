Woman leader alleges overvoting at Oshiomhole’s ward in Edo

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost
A woman, Momodu Abibat, said to be the woman leader of a party in Ward 2, PU 4 and 6 of Etsako West Local Government Area, Auchi, Edo State, stormed the collation centre at about 6:47 a.m. alleging election malpractice.

Mrs Momodu alleged overvoting at her ward and that of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

She demanded cancellation of the results of these wards.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Momodu said 700 ballot papers were taken out in her unit but only 300 were used. She said her Electoral Officer, Udo Udodo, and the police officer in charge both told her to let the issue rest, but she shouted that nobody should sign the results from that ward.

Mrs Momodu said she had a written a petition and expressed the hope that the matter would be handled diligently.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Oshiomhole secured a perfect victory for Mr Buhari and the APC in his polling unit.

