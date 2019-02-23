Thugs invade collation centre in Akwa Ibom

Related News

Unidentified thugs on Thursday night stormed a coalition centre in Ikot Ntuen Oku, Uyo LGA in Akwa Ibom, shooting sporadically into the air.

The INEC officials and police officials scampered for safety, with many injured.

However no materials were taken by the thugs.

The centre was deserted for a while although armed policemen arrived to convey materials to the INEC office.

There have been various reports of thugs disrupting election process in some states.

In Lagos, thugs, welding cutlasses, burned ballot papers in some polling units.

At Ago Palace way, Isolo, Lagos, some thugs stormed the polling unit, setting ablaze already cast ballot papers.

Nigerian have been trooping out to vote for a president that will lead the country for another four years.

They are also expected to elect those who would be representing them at the National Assembly.

Elections have been officially concluded with results streaming in.

Results of some of the polling units have been released but a winner is yet to be announced by INEC.