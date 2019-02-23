Elections: Nigerian Army arrests ‘political thugs’ in Bayelsa

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Saturday announced the arrest of 15 suspected political thugs.

Weapons were reportedly recovered from the suspects, who were not immediately named.

The operation was carried out by troops of 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, according to a statement by Jonah Danjuma, a spokesperson for the 16 Brigade.

“There are indications that the armed men are highly suspected to be political thugs who planned to disrupt the presidential and national assembly elections in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa State,” Mr Danjuma, a major, said.

He said the development marked the latest success for troops attached to ‘Operation Safe Conduct’ in the Niger-Delta.

The Army listed recoveries from the suspects as including:

a. One General Purpose Machine Gun.

b. Two 200 Horse Powered Speedboats.

c. Large quantity of ammunition.

d. Sixteen mobile phones.

e. Seven handheld Motorola radio.

f. Five Motorola battery charger.

g. Three wrist watches.

h. Five torch light.

I. Four Identify Cards.

j. The sum of Sixteen Thousand Naira only.

The statement said, “those arrested would be handed over to the Nigerian police after initial interrogation for necessary action”.