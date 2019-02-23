Akpabio wins own polling unit for Buhari, APC

Related News

Godswill Akpabio, a senator from Akwa Ibom State, has won the senatorial election in his polling unit, Ukana West Ward 2, Unit 9, in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

Mr Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a former governor of Akwa Ibom.

He is seeking a second term to represent Akwa Ibom North-West District in the Senate.

The senator scored 1, 533 votes, while his main challenger, Chris Ekpenyong, scored just four votes.

President Muhammadu Buhari also won at the unit with 1, 553, as against Atiku Abubakar’s 11 votes.

The APC candidate for the House of Representatives also won at the unit.

The elections within the area was peaceful.

Official result as released by INEC at the polling unit

Ukana WEST Ward 2 UNIT 9

Presidential – APC 1553

PDP 11

Senatorial APC 1533

PDP 4

House of REPS – APC 1348

PDP 5