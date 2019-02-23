BREAKING: #NigeriaDecides2019: Four shot dead in Rivers

Related News

Four persons, including two leaders of the All Progressives Congress, have died after they were shot at, in separate incidents, by suspected thugs in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The spokesperson for the police in Rivers State Omoni Nnamdi, confirmed the incidents to PREMIUM TIMES following information shared by the APC.

“PDP thugs have shot to death an APC chieftain in Asarama, Andoni LGA, Chief Mowan Etete,” disclosed Senibo Finebone, APC’s spokesperson for Rivers State. “Etete was a former council chairman.”

Apart from Mr Etete, also killed, according to Mr Finebone, was his elder brother and another victim said believed to be his cousin.

The fourth victim, simply identified as Ignatius, “an official member of APC Rivers State Executive committee was also shot to death in Ajakaja, same Andoni LGA of Prince Secondus.”

“It’s instructive to note that PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus is from Andoni LGA in Rivers State,” Mr Finebone added.

Police spokesperson, Mr Nnamdi, said, “Yes, we are aware” when contacted to confirm the incidents.

“We have intensified efforts to arrest the killers and we have tried to restore normalcy.”

Before the election, Mr Nnamdi, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, had expressed confidence the police would change the Rivers State notorious narrative of bloody elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s spokesperson, Emma Okah, could not be reached immediately for comments on this report. His telephone line was not open as at the time of this report.