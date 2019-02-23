NigeriaDecides2019: Akwa Ibom governor’s aide arrested – Official

Related News

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s security aide, Iniobong Ekong, has been arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, an official has said.

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Charles Udoh, told PREMIUM TIMES in Uyo that Mr Ekong, a retired military officer, was picked up by some soldiers last night, on the eve of the elections.

PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to independently verify the claim.

There has been tension between the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) over the general elections.

Voting has been delayed in some parts of Uyo Urban because of non-release of election materials to the polling units.

In Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, and some other parts of the state, voting is going on peacefully, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.