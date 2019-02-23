Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Rivers State says it is aware of the crisis affecting the conduct of elections in Bonny Local Government Area of the oil-rich state.

Some minutes before 8 a.m. that voting was supposed to open, a resident informed PREMIUM TIMES that a local politician, Frederick Tolofari, led thugs to the INEC office in the LGA to stop deployment of materials.

PREMIUM TIMES did not witness the incident.

Another local, a community chief, said he had been to his unit but there were no materials and officials for the commencement of polls.

“I am aware,” Obo Effanga, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers told PREMIUM TIMES via a text message when asked about the trouble in Bonny. The text message was delivered a few minutes before 10 a.m.

Locals in the area said Mr Tolofari who allegedly started the trouble belongs to the APC.

The APC allegedly set out to stop voting in the LGA as they are not in the polls for the National Assembly category following a court order.

“As we speak there is no election anywhere in Bonny,” said a local Opuade Abbey at 10:50 a.m “Soldiers are everywhere.”

In Khana LGA, also in Rivers Southeast senatorial district, there is a delay in the commencement of voting.

As of 09:50, PREMIUM TIMES observed materials were just leaving the INEC office in Khana LGA for polling units, many of them several hours away.

In Gokana, voting was ongoing in Biara and Bera areas peacefully.

“The exercise is peaceful here, the card reader is working well and the ballot papers are available,” said Magnus Abe, APC leader and senator representing Rivers southeast senatorial district after voting at PU 16 Ward 10 in his Bera hometown, Gokana LGA.

But elsewhere in Gokana, Bua Yhege (ward 15), there was violence between APC and PDP supporters preventing the commencement of voting.

While APC former wanted the elections for all the polling units constituting the Bus Yhege ward to hold at the ward centre, the latter preferred separate conducts in each of the polling units.

PREMIUM TIMES observes physical fighting but no weapon was used. The security officials present could not control the situation.