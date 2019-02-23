Election: Army deploys armed troops on Benin/Auchi Highway

Related News

Soldiers from the Nigerian Army have taken over the busy Benin/Auchi highway in Edo to safeguard the conduct of the ongoing general elections, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The expressway which links the southern part of the country to the northern part through Okene in Kogi State has been heavily barricaded with armed soldiers strategically positioned.

The Federal Government has placed restriction order against vehicular movement during the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly’s elections.

NAN reports that at the moment the restriction order seems to have been kept as the highway is devoid of both human and vehicular traffic, an experience also witnessed with other inter-state and intra-state roads across the country.

(NAN)