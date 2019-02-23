Election: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Cross River

Voters turned out as early as 6am to cast their votes. They wait patiently for INEC officials at polling unit
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive materials for the Presidential and National Assembly elections to various polling centres in Cross River State.

Anthony Agbenem, the INEC Electoral Officer in Boki Local Government Area of the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the materials were distributed today to the various wards to avoid any hijack.

Mr Agbenem said that all the vehicles conveying the materials were been attached with security personnel for safe delivery for accreditation and voting to commence.

“What you can see here is the distribution process of materials to the 11 political wards of Boki for accreditation and voting to commence.

“The distribution process is going on smoothly. Actually, we were supposed to distribute the materials yesterday but due to some challenges ranging from vehicles coming at night and others, we decided to do it today.

“We met with the party leaders and decided that we should distribute it today for the safety of the materials and the personnel. We started distribution as early as 5 a.m today.

“We have all assurances that the materials will get to the various wards safely because we have armed security men attached to each of the vehicles,’’ she said.

Albert Obi, a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party in the area, expressed satisfaction with the distribution process, adding that the presence of security men in the centre gave confidence to them.

Also, Theresa Akan, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), commended INEC for the smooth distribution process and orderliness of party agents in the area.

NAN reports that armed security men from the Army, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are on the ground to ensure peace and orderliness in the area.

Also, corps members were seen at the distribution centre waiting for materials of their various polling units. (NAN)

