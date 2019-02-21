INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials to local government areas

FILE PHOTO: Sensitive and insensitive materials for elections 01431/16/2/2019/Jones Bamidele/NAN
FILE PHOTO: Sensitive and insensitive materials for elections 01431/16/2/2019/Jones Bamidele/NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday began the distribution of sensitive election materials, including result sheets and ballot papers, to various local government areas across Nigeria ahead of the elections opening on Saturday.

In Rivers State, the exercise took place in the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Port Harcourt.

“The exercise will end today,” said Obo Effanga, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers State. “We are on course.”

Mr Effanga assured of the commission’s readiness for the elections in Rivers State.

PREMIUM TIMES witnessed how ad-hoc staff were loading materials packed in boxes into trucks for each of the LGAs.

The exercise took place in the presence of party agents and security operatives.

Okowa Campaign AD

“These are sensitive materials,” said Mr Effanga who further disclosed that each truckload of the materials would be escorted by armed security operatives and followed by INEC officials and agents of the political parties.

Another INEC staff, who asked not to be named, said the commission had received all the materials needed for the elections in Rivers State.

“The only thing remaining is the deployment to the local government areas which is what we are doing now,” said the staff.

“We arranged the materials according to LGAs yesterday.”

In Gombe, northeastern Nigerian, the spokesperson for INEC, Mohorret Bigun, also disclosed to PREMIUM TIMES that the commission commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the LGAs today.

“The timely and transparent distribution of sensitive materials to the various local government areas showed that the Commission is willing and prepared to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Gombe state,” said Mr Bigun.

The elections were earlier scheduled to open last Saturday. The exercise was however postponed to the coming this Saturday over logistics difficulties.

The commission now assures it is ready for the polls.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.