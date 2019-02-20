Soldiers protect sensitive election material in Rivers

Several military personnel were on Wednesday deployed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Rivers State to secure sensitive election material.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the armed soldiers patrolled the bank/Rivers’ secretariat road to ensure that nothing happened to the material.
However, the exercise did not affect vehicular movements and other daily activities.
The election material earlier delivered to the 23 local government areas in the state for the presidential and national assembly polls were returned and kept in CBN.
The rescheduled elections have been slated for February 23. (NAN)
